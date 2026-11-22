Angers saw their winless run in Ligue 1 extend to six games (D1, L5) after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Paris FC at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

Having won nine of their previous 11 league games at home, Paris dominated the early exchanges and the first half, but came up against an inspired Anthony Lopes between the sticks.

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His first big moment came midway through the half when Rudy Matondo chopped inside and rifled a low shot towards the near post, but the Portuguese goalkeeper got his foot to it and diverted it wide.

An even better save came minutes later when Diego Coppola’s header appeared destined for the bottom corner, and this time it took a heroic fingertip save from the Angers stopper to keep the scores level.

The visitors offered little in attack as they struggled to overcome the relentless pressure from the Paris FC press, but they managed to go in level after Pierre Lees-Melou’s volley whistled just over the bar.

Unfortunately for Angers, their resistance broke shortly after the restart, with the home side taking the lead in the 47th minute.

A short corner routine ended with Coppola nodding the ball back into the six-yard box, and Patrick Zabi was on hand to jubilantly tap in his first goal for Paris after his summer transfer.

Key match stats Flashscore

The home side then took total control a few minutes later as the floodgates opened. Lopes made yet another good save to deny Coppola, but was helpless as Luca Koleosho gobbled up the rebound to make it 2-0.

The visitors simply couldn’t cope in defence, and fell further behind with 25 minutes left when Lees-Melou picked out Maxime Lopez for a tap-in to round off a slick passing move.

After coming close twice before, Coppola finally got his name on the scoresheet, rising to nod home from Pablo Pagis’ free-kick to complete the second-half rout.

The result confirms two teams moving in very different directions, as Paris FC move up to second, just three points behind their city rivals at the top of the league.

At the other end, only winless Le Havre keep Angers off the bottom, however, they remain only two points from safety, so a return to winning ways could quickly alter their outlook.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Diego Coppola (Paris FC)

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