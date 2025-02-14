Gomez facing extended spell out at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is facing a significant spell on the sidelines after scans confirmed a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old limped off just 11 minutes into Liverpool’s shock FA Cup defeat at Plymouth on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gomez, who has made only 17 appearances under Arne Slot this season, will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the issue.

The Reds are already without Tyler Morton, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury, adding to their fitness concerns.

However, they did welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold against Everton, with the right-back featuring for the final half-hour.

Slot previously confirmed Gomez’s injury occurred in the same leg that had troubled him before his latest comeback – which lasted just 11 minutes.