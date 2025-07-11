Gomes confirms Prem offers: Why I chose Marseille

Angel Gomes has explained rejecting a return to the Premier League to sign for Olympique Marseille.

The former Manchester United midfielder signed for Marseille last month after coming off contract at Lille.

Advertisement Advertisement

Presented to the local press today, England international Gomes was immediately asked why he chose to remain in France and Ligue 1.

"It's true, I had offers in England too, but the decision wasn't easy. After speaking with the coach (Roberto de Zerbi), and then I played 4 seasons at Lille, so I knew OM," explained the 24-year-old.

"I spoke with the coach, saw the objectives and I was interested in the project. The coach's influence also weighed. Here, you always play under pressure and that also played a role in my decision."

Velodrome and Marseille fans

On OM fans and playing at the Velodrome, Gomes continued: "I also played for Manchester United, which is a big club.

"I know the atmosphere of big stadiums. Marseille is different, it's a different atmosphere. I love the supporters, people gather in the neighborhoods, there's a unity around the club. It can be intimidating, but I find it positive."

He also said: "My goal is to play as much as possible, to show when I made the right choice. I want to play for the national team too, it would be an honour for me. We also have to win with the club, win a trophy for the fans.

"There is always competition. The only thing you can do is work hard to earn your place."