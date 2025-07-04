England's Angel Gomes joins Marseille after Lille exit

England midfielder Angel Gomes has completed a move to Marseille after his contract expired at Lille, his new club announced on Friday.

Marseille had reached an agreement in principle last month to sign the 24-year-old Gomes, who spent the past four seasons with Lille in Ligue 1.

Gomes began his career at Manchester United but left in 2020. He will be reunited with former team-mate Mason Greenwood in Marseille.

He made his England debut last year and has four international caps.