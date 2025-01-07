Godfrey on Ipswich move: To have the opportunity to work under McKenna is massive

Godfrey on being coached by McKenna : To have the opportunity to work under him is massive

Ipswich Town's loan signing Ben Godfrey says the chance to work with manager Kieran McKenna is an absolute honour.

The 26-year-old is Town’s first signing of the January transfer window after joining from Serie A side Atalanta. He spoke to TownTV about why he decided to move to the Premier League side and how the chance to work under McKenna was a huge incentive.

“I’ve played against Ipswich over the years, so I obviously know about the size of the club and when I spoke to the manager, he really sold it to me and I’m looking forward to being part of this project.

“Before I spoke to him, I’d heard through football people that he was a great coach, a great manager. He’s got a great history in the game with coaching, coaching some great players and I think to have the opportunity to work under him is massive. I’m really looking forward to that.”

“I think you can tell from watching the games that it’s a tight bunch, a bunch that is giving everything to try and stay in this league and for me to be a part of that, that’s great. We’ll do all we can to achieve that.

“I've been quite fortunate over my career so far to be a part of some good dressing rooms and I’m sure Ipswich will be exactly the same.”

When asked what he can bring to an Ipswich side, who are currently facing a relegation battle, Godfrey stated that he would add a much-needed level of support in defense and that the support from the fans should be enough to help bring about better results.

“I think I’ll give an option of having some extra pace in the backline and I hope my attributes can help the boys this season.

“It’s a great stadium. As an away team, it’s difficult to come to, which this year is going to be vital for us. I think our stadium will probably help us get results that we need, so the fans will be massive and I’m looking forward to playing in it as an Ipswich player.”