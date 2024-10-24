Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***

Godbold joins Ipswich as coach development manager after leaving Lowestoft

Zack Oaten
Godbold joins Ipswich as coach development manager after leaving Lowestoft
Godbold joins Ipswich as coach development manager after leaving LowestoftTribal Football
Former Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has joined Ipswich Town as a coach development manager this week.

The 44-year-old has been a player and manager with the Trawlerboys for more than 20 years and will be staying on as director of football in a consultancy basis at the Southern League Premier Division Central side. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

A spokesman for the Lowestoft board of directors spoke on the move and how gutted the club are that such an iconic figure has moved on. 

“While we are all gutted to be losing Jamie, this was too good an opportunity for him to miss. 

“However, Godders will still be involved in his head of football role with the club, and on the board of directors, as he will still be the lead on all football development matters from the first team down to our thriving youth section - so his DNA will still be prominent within the club.” 

Former Lowestoft keeper and assistant manager Andy Reynolds has been appointed as the club's new first team manager but not before taking charge of the club for one last home match against  Harborough Town this Saturday. 

Mentions
LowestoftIpswichPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Davis on new Ipswich deal: I’m delighted to call this home for next four years
Davis delighted signing new Ipswich contract
Lee set to leave Ipswich for Norwich in shock move