Davis on new Ipswich deal: I’m delighted to call this home for next four years

Davis on new Ipswich deal: "I’m delighted to call this home for the next four years"

Leif Davis has signed a new deal with Ispwich Town which runs to the summer of 2028 and says it was a no brainer to put pen to paper.

The 24-year-old joined Town from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 and has since been transformed under manager Kieran McKenna, which he says has been the best few years of his career so far.

“I’m delighted to call this home for the next four years, buzzing to stay here, to be a part of the club that’s on the up. I’m over the moon to stay here,” he told TownTV.

“There was nothing that made us not want to stay here, the fans, the support, the club, the football we play, everything on and off the pitch was just a no-brainer for us to stay and continue my career here.

“It’s been the best two years of my career so far, the two I’ve enjoyed the most, playing games and making great memories with the lads and for the club.”

Davis put his new deal down to the faith McKenna has shown in him over the past two seasons.

“The progress I’ve made from working with him is massive,” he said. “From day one, even when I met him a few years back, he had high hopes for us, he didn’t tell us I was good at everything, he (talked about) things that I needed to work on, which was really good because I knew I had a lot to work on as well.

“And if you look back two years, I think he’s done that for us. If you look back now, I’m a miles better player, more comfortable on the ball, defensively, which I needed to work on, and hopefully I can work with him for a longer period of time now.”

Ipswich have had a strong start to life in the Premier League and Davis has put that success down to the fans who have been relentless in supporting the club so far.

“Hopefully that can continue that incredible support every weekend and I’m looking forward to continuing playing here.”

Regarding the rest of the current season, Davis says there’s really only one aim: “As a team we want to stay in the Premier League, so hopefully we can work hard and do that for the club and the supporters.”