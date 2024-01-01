Glasner says Palace want to "get the momentum back" after winless start to the season

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has spoken about the club's mentality and will to fight after his side endured yet another loss in what has been a very poor start to the season.

Palace sit 18th in the Premier League after winning none of their opening 6 games and could fall to 19th place if Southampton grab 3 points against Bournemouth on Monday night.

Glasner’s side lost 2-1 to Everton thanks to a Dwight McNeil brace in the second half which crushed a Palace side who have had a very underwhelming start to the season so far. The Austrian manager spoke on the loss and what went wrong tactically at Goodison Park.

“We lost the momentum. At the end of the first-half, I could hear the crowd a little bit booing, and they were not really pleased with the performance of the home team, but we gave the momentum to Everton straight after half-time with an easy goal.

“Our mistake. The long ball from Pickford, we knew it was always the same after a kick-off. Long ball, stupid foul on the corner, clear the free kick, lose the ball again, and then a great finish.

“Then they got the belief back, they got the momentum, and the second goal is again a second phase after a set play, wide free kick, we clear it, and we are not ready for the second ball.

“Then we lost the game, we tried everything, the players did everything until the end of the game, but we could see we got a little bit nervous then, we wanted to get the equaliser, but we didn't find the right spaces.

“Then they defended with everything they had; they celebrated every clearance in their own box. Within 15 minutes we lost the game today, really disappointing.”

Glasner also reflected on the tough start to the campaign so far and how the whole team wants to bounce back with a win against Liverpool in front of the home crowd this week.

“Yes, we're not pleased having this start. I mentioned this before, but I think everybody forgot because of the last seven games at the end of the season, but we've been in the same situation seven rounds before the end of (last) season.

“So, we don't want to be there, we're not happy to be there, we're not happy that we don't have a win, but we also can see the players investing a lot to score a goal, to play, to create situations, and even after (going 2-1 behind) we tried everything. The players played forward, but at the moment it's not going so easy.

“There are two different ways you can deal with the situation: blame the other ones, blame whoever, or - start with yourself changing something, and not bury your head in the sand. You roll your sleeves up and keep going, because mentality is great, character is great, we have to find (a way to) get the momentum back, and we will try it next week against Liverpool of course.”