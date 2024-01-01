Palace boss Glasner happy with victory over West Ham

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was left delighted after their win against Wes Ham.

Palace were 3-1 winners in Tampa on Saturday, with Tyrick Mitchell, Jeff Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard on the scoresheet.

"It's nice to win a trophy and winning is always better than losing," Glasner told Palace TV. "I'm really pleased with the performance we showed today, it was a very, very good game.

"We scored nice goals and created several more chances, so overall it was a very good game and it was a very good week for us.

"But it's just pre-season, so we stay humble, we know we still have to work hard and we have many things to improve.

"I'm looking forward to (returning to training on) Wednesday, five players will join our group: Marc Guéhi, (Ebere) Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Daniel Munoz and Ismaila Sarr, so the group increases and gives us confidence as well."

Several players completed 90 minutes against West Ham, another sign of progress as the rigours of the season get closer.

"This was the schedule of the week, so playing 45 minutes with two teams on Wednesday so that we can train tough on Tuesday, and then giving many players 90 minutes," Glasner explained. "So the schedule worked.

"Winning always gives you a good feeling, but it's to analyse the performance this year, what we did well, what we can improve.

"I saw many positive things today, and now we're building the basement and we have to build up on this basement."