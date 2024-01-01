Zouma says "everything has been new" under Lopetegui as Hammers prepare for America

Kurt Zouma has opened up about how the club has changed under new manager Julen Lopetegui and how excited he is for the clubs American tour.

The French defender completed 45 minutes in the Hammers 2-2 draw with Hungarian champions Ferencváros at the end of a week-long training camp in Austria and is looking to continue his hard work so far.

“Everything has been new - the Head Coach has come in with his own ideas of how he wants us to play, and there have been some tough sessions, but that's what the summer is all about.

“He is very patient, and makes sure we’re all going in the same direction. I think we’ve all seen that work pay off, and now it’s going to be good being in America, and trying to go to the next level.”

West Ham are set to take on Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers at the EverBank Stadium as well as Crystal Palace at Raymond James Stadium as part of the inaugural Stateside Cup.

Zouma opened up about how excited he is for the club to be in the States.

“The biggest thing about the summer is preparing for the start of the season, and those games will definitely help us do that. “Hopefully after the trip to America, we’ll have answers to a lot of our questions. We’re playing against two strong sides, who obviously play in the Premier League, so it should be good for the fans to see, too.

“I am really excited to be in America! I’ve been to Los Angeles, but never Florida before, so it’s new and I’m looking forward to seeing what we get up to out here. I like American culture - like the NBA - so hopefully I can find out more about things like that.

“It’s also going to be really good to meet some of our fans out here. West Ham are massive everywhere, and I know there’s going to be a huge following. We’ll do our best to perform for them, and hopefully we can earn them some wins!”