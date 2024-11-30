Crystal Palace boss Glasner happy Nketiah, Eze back for intense week

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is happy seeing their medical room clearing ahead of a busy week.

Palace meet Newcastle United this weekend.

Glasner said: "It gives us more possibilities – tomorrow, then it will be the same three days later at Ipswich, and then we play City, so it’s a very intense week.

“We speak about high intensity, but Newcastle, Ipswich and us are the three teams playing with the highest intensity in the last weeks, and that is what I expect from those games.

“We need all the players on the top level. I know Ebere (Eze) can’t play all three games over 90 minutes, so it’s good that he is back, and the same with Eddie (Nketiah). We have to manage the minutes they get, but it’s good just to have the opportunity when you need it.

“It looks like in every game it’s very similar, that the games get decided in the last 15 or 20 minutes – in the crunch time – and therefore it’s good to have players available.

“Overall the situation is a bit better, but again you can’t be on the top level if you are out for several weeks. I don't know any player who comes back and is straight on the same level as he was before.

“They need the training time, they need the game time, to get back to their top level.”

