Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus: Hat-trick feels amazing

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus became the hat-trick hero for his team this week in the Carabao Cup.

The Brazilian netted in a dominant second half against Crystal Palace, pushing his team to a 3-2 win.

Jesus, whose partner is expecting another baby, was at his very best in a clinical display.

“It feels amazing,” he told club media post-game.

“Obviously the first half wasn’t our best, but still in the second half we did our job, we created more, we kept the ball more, circulated the ball, made passes and then Martin put in two amazing balls in the end and B as well, and I could finish the action.”

“The quality that Martin has is amazing,” he added on captain Odegaard.

“He’s a type of a player that can pass these balls and put you in front of the goal. That’s what I was telling him; I said “Martin I know your qualities, so I’ll go in behind. If it’s open, I go, you don’t need to look, I will be there.” He played amazing balls (in behind) and I was able to finish the action.

“B as well, but I think everyone today tried their best, it’s not easy when you change a lot, normally we don’t play together a lot in the games, and that’s a little bit tricky. At the end we did our job and won the game.”

