Glasner: Palace couldn’t handle Newcastle’s intense play

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner admitted that his side struggled to cope with Newcastle United's relentless intensity in Wednesday’s defeat.

The Magpies silenced the Eagles 5-0 at St James' Park, boosting their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

In his post-match assessment, the Austrian manager stated that the Magpies' pressing game forced his team into numerous errors, which resulted in goals and missed opportunities.

“I think both we can praise Newcastle and be critical of ourselves,” Glasner told BBC Sport.

“Newcastle are in excellent shape and they showed this in the last weeks. We couldn't deal with their intensity, with their directness, with their pace.

“When we had the situation maybe to get back into the game, it didn't work today. There are some days where, to be honest, almost nothing works. This was one of those days for us.

“On the other side, many things that worked for Newcastle... then it's this result, it's the game, how it happened. I said to the players: ‘sometimes you have such games and it's not always being so analytical, sometimes it's better to throw it into the bin,’ and this is what we will do with this game."