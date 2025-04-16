Carlton Cole reveals what Newcastle need to reach the Champions League once again

Former West Ham and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has revealed what Newcastle United need to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Newcastle face Crystal Palace on Wednesday night as the Magpies look to go five points clear of Chelsea in the Champions League race. Speaking on Sky Sports, former Arsenal midfielder and pundit Alan Smith revealed how qualifying for Europe’s top competition is imperative.

“It’s kind of dining at the top table as we say: the money, the revenue you’re bringing in, the quality of player obviously that you can recruit, and keeping your top players as well!”

“The likes of Alexander Isak, and Guimaraes the captain, they want to be playing in the Champions League, so they’ll be feeling a lot more settled next season if they are in that competition.”

Now, speaking on the Dressing Room, Cole agrees with Smith and expressed the need for experience in such huge competitions which can often weight heavily on the shoulders of younger players.

"I know what they're trying to do, but they're just trying to buy everything young," Cole added. "If you want to get Champions League and you want to be serious about it, get some experience as well.

"Get someone that's done it that can guide. Young players need to be guided. I don't care how good they are spiritually, mentally and physically. They need someone stern there who has been through the war already just to talk to them. Talent needs to be talked to every day. They need to talk to them, especially these ones."

Despite winning the EFL Cup, Newcastle fans would be frustrated if their side did not qualify for the Champions League. Missing out on such a huge competition would be a major letdown for supporters who feel their side should be playing at the highest level of football.