Guehi matches Carragher’s unwanted Premier League record

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi matched Jamie Carragher’s 26-year Premier League record during Wednesday's clash with Newcastle United.

The England international accidentally turned the ball into his own net, handing the Magpies a two-goal advantage at St James’ Park.

In doing so, he became only the second player in Premier League history to concede an own goal both home and away against the same opponent in a single season.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher first achieved the feat against Tottenham Hotspur during the 1998-99 season.