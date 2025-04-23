Glasner: Lacroix already proving himself as Palace leader

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is delighted with Maxence Lacroix's first season at Selhurst Park.

The French defender has impressed for the Eagles, establishing himself as a first-choice for Glasner.

Ahead of tonight's clash with Arsenal, Glasner said: "It took him a little bit of time at the beginning. "A new environment, with new players. He's highly accepted in the dressing room.

"He speaks together with Chris (Richards) and with Marc (Guehi). These three, of course, have played together for most of the games and they built a unit and he's very important to this, together with Dean (Henderson) in the back.

"He's a leader, but I still think that he has potential to improve in every part (of his game). But it's his first Premier League season, so nobody should forget he's still 24, I think, turning 25 soon.

"He's quite young for his Premier League season and I think he's doing an amazing job for us. I'm sure that he will make steps forward over the next years."