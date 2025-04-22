Glasner sympathizes with Nketiah’s tough season at Palace

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner expressed sympathy for former Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah as he struggles through a challenging debut season at Selhurst Park.

The England international has featured in 24 Premier League matches for the Eagles in the 2024-25 season, scoring just one goal so far and starting only seven of those games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Notwithstanding his struggles, the Eagles boss defended him while expressing sympathy for the striker.

"It’s not time to sum up Eddie’s season now, but he’s so hard-working. Sometimes I feel a little bit sad for him, personally, when I see all his effort,” Glasner told the media.

“For example, Newcastle he comes on when we’re 5-0 down. It’s the worst situation you can have as a player. I had this once in my career and I didn’t really like it. He had two or three chances. At the end he could score and then he slipped.

"It looks like, sometimes, things don’t go well for him. But I spoke to him afterwards, because I see him every day working. And there will come a day when he gets paid for all his effort. For me personally, it feels like they didn’t come now until now."