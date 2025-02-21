Glasner happy reaching first-year with Palace

Boss Oliver Glasner says he has felt at home in London and at Crystal Palace since his first day at the club.

Marking his one-year anniversary as Palace manager, the Austrian reflected on a year of memorable results.

During Glasner’s time at Crystal Palace, the team has delivered some impressive performances, securing crucial wins and steadying their Premier League status.

Speaking to reporters, Glasner said: “My roots, my home will always be Austria – it's my base – but I really like and enjoy living here in England, living here in London. I’ve felt welcome from day number one.

“I felt welcome in England from the first day. Let's say it's my second base now! My family feels well. They come to some games here. We are enjoying this time together here.

“But of course, most of the time I’m working here – and for me, it's not just the job or the training, it's the environment, the people you meet day by day: not just the players – the (people) in the office, like Joanne (Whittle, Head of PR and Media Relations).

“And then it is how you work together. Sometimes it's tough work, it's hard work. But it's also love together, have fun together, talk together, and this is what I'm really enjoying here.”