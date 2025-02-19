Palace starlet Nascimento has signed a contract extension after climbing through the ranks

Crystal Palace Under-21s forward Adler Nascimento has signed a contract extension this week.

He joined the Eagles in summer 2021 and signed his first pro deal in January 2022.

Nascimento has steadily progressed through the ranks, even making the first-team squad for a Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United.

After signing his contract extension, Nascimento told club media: “It feels good.

“To be extending your contract is always a good feeling. It is a proud moment for me and my family.

“I’m just continuing on with my goals, really, just trying to be the best player I can be.”