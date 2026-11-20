Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner has praised captain Ryan Yates following his influential performance in the victory over Manchester City.

The Englishman made his first start of the season against the Citizens after returning to action as a substitute against Brentford.

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He delivered an energetic display as Forest secured three points at the City Ground before the international break.

Glasner highlighted Yates' dedication in training, leadership and unwavering commitment to the club.

“He’s always committed and training at 100%. Of course he was not pleased that he wasn’t getting minutes and we spoke a few times about it,” he told the club media.

“But he has always been working really hard in training and he’s a player everyone looks up to.

“I brought him on against Brentford because he had been doing better in training and I wanted his energy and personality on the pitch, that was also the reason to start him against City.

“I think he paid it back with a fantastic performance.”