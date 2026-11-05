Morgan Gibbs-White told to 'step up' as Nottingham Forest struggles continue

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City on November 7th in their final Premier League game before the FIFA international break.

Forest have struggled under new boss Oliver Glasner with just one top-flight win from nine games since the start of the 2026/27 season.

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That poor run of form sees Glasner under huge pressure and the team currently sit inside the relegation zone.

Captain Morgan Gibbs-White is struggling to have the same impact as last season, where he racked up a sensational 15 Premier League goals and four assists, with just three goal involvements so far.

Forest are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season and former Newcastle United and Manchester City keeper Shay Given believes the 26-year-old needs to do more.

"Liam Delap is still relatively young, so he needs to be given a chance. He's still working the chances and doing his best, but he has to be given the opportunity to settle.

"Players like Morgan Gibbs-White have to step up a bit as well. He's the captain and leader of this team, so you could perhaps question whether he is doing enough this season.

"The serious lack of goals is a big concern. It's interesting Glasner has come out and opened up so early into his career at Forest. He must be getting some messages from above that he's already under pressure - and we know Evangelos Marinakis isn't shy about getting rid of managers.

"But the club would be mad to get rid of him considering what he did at Crystal Palace. He knows his way around the pitch and around the Premier League, so it's only a matter of time until he gets it right."