Man Utd boss Amorim defends benching strike-pair for Palace defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim acknowledged that his team has struggled to score goals recently.

He admitted the lack of finishing has been a concern, but emphasized the importance of continuing to create chances.

He spoke to reporters after his team were humbled 2-0 at Old Trafford by Crystal Palace on Sunday.

He stated: "No, no. But things are not like that. Today, we choose to play with Kobbie (Mainoo) to use the characteristics of Kobbie. It’s not nothing against Rasmus (Hojlund) or Josh (Zirkzee). And, sometimes, the team scores goals by creating situations, to use the right characteristics.

“It doesn’t mean if you play with two strikers you are going to score more goals. So I think it’s a problem for the team and we have spoken about that all the time. We need to improve our performance in every aspect of the game, especially scoring goals.

On another home loss, he added: "I think the performance improve, not a lot, but I think we play better than the other games. Even against Southampton, I think we play better today. But of course, when you continue to lose, especially at home, you have that feeling that it means nothing, the small improvement of the team. So let's go again and see the next game."