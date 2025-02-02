Tribal Football
Amorim attempts to be positive as Man Utd defeated again at home
Amorim attempts to be positive as Man Utd defeated again at homeAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim attempted to stay positive after their 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck both goals in Palace's win on Sunday.

Amorim said afterwards, "During the game, I felt that the team did some things well. We suffered two goals that we can avoid, which is really disappointing today.

"We take some things from the performance but not the result. It is a hard season at this moment, the players try different things to improve. We need to move forward. We had more possession, more connections, we created chances but we couldn't score and that was the difference today.

"It's normal for the fans to feel negative, it is a hard season for them but football can change in certain moments. I will prepare the next game and move forward. Better things will come."

