Given takes aim at Forest keeper Sels

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given has criticized Matz Sels this week.

The Nottingham Forest shot stopper was also name checked by ex-Republic of Ireland star Roy Keane during punditry.

Both pundits felt he should have done more to stop Danny Welbeck's free-kick goal for Brighton in a 2-2 draw between the two teams.

"Yeah, I think Matz Sels will be disappointed," Given admitted in his analysis for BBC's Match of the Day 2.

"I mean the free-kick, he lines the wall up. It’s goalkeeper side.

"You see the wall here, Nottingham Forest, they’re defending one side of the goal and then obviously (Lewis) Dunk and Hinshelwood are trying to block Matz Sels. I think he can be a yard to his left and defend his side of the goal, that’s the goalkeeper’s side - the ball should not go in that side."