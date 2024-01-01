Forest No2 Silva: I didn't hear anything from Nuno before red card

Nottingham Forest were left questioning a red card they received against Brighton.

The Premier League minnows drew 2-2 against the seaside club on Saturday.

While the rest was positive for Forest, they were upset at Morgan Gibbs-White receiving a second yellow in the 83th minute and eventually manager Nuno Espirito Santo also seeing red.

Rui Pedro Silva, Forest’s assistant coach, stated post-game: “I’m always going to give my view from the point of view of the bench; I am not a referee.

“In the first moment, I thought it was a fair tackle - a good tackle, but a fair tackle. I didn’t see anything that justified a second yellow card from my point of view on the bench. I think the officials took their time and had a conversation about the situation, then made the decision to show a second yellow card to Morgan.

“I don’t think it’s bad if they took more time to make a decision, if it means they are going to make the right decision. Anthony (Taylor, fourth official) will have a point of view and Rob (Jones) probably another point of view, and the assistants another point of view. At the end (taking time) can have the best decision.

“I didn’t hear anything from the mouth of Nuno that justified a red card. Of course it’s very emotional and you are going to defend your player and your team.

“But saying something that goes against the referee? No. I didn’t hear anything from the mouth of Nuno that justifies a red.”