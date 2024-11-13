Ginola reveals why he left Newcastle after major argument with Dalglish

Former Newcastle United star David Ginola has revealed why he left the club after a major fight with manager Kenny Dalglish who sought to sell the world class talent as soon as he took over from Kevin Keegan.

The French winger has revealed that he had some explosive arguments with former Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers manager Dalglish, who he said tried to remove him from the squad as soon as he took over from Kevin Keegan.

Speaking in his new book, Ginola opened up on why he left for Spurs in 1997 where he went on to win PFA Player' Player of the Year in 1998/99.

"I didn’t want to leave the club but when Kenny Dalglish took over from Kevin it was a shock and it just wasn’t the same anymore. I argued with Kenny and he didn’t play me much after that.

"He tried to get rid of all the foreign players Kevin signed. I was frustrated at the time and I said something in the newspapers that if things don’t change, I will have to leave. The following day we had a row. He told me I couldn’t go to the newspapers and say these things. I said, ‘You treat me like I’m having an affair with your wife.’

"He said, ‘How dare you talk to me like that.’ I said, ‘At least I’m talking. You never look at me or talk to me.’ He wasn’t the guy to take us to the top, as it was proved. He didn’t make the most of the players we had.

Ginola admitted that life under Keegan was much better and he was appreciated by the Newcastle legend who would likely never have sold him or try to make him leave the club that he saw as home.

"Under Kevin, it was such a pleasure every day in training and every Saturday away and at St James’ Park, where the atmosphere was magnificent. I miss those days. One day, those happy days will return."