Gibbs-White to join Tuchel's England squad ahead of Latvia clash after Gordon drops out

England manager Thomas Tuchel has made another big call this week as he brings Morgan Gibbs-White into his side ahead of tonight's game against Latvia.

The Nottingham Forest star was omitted from the Three Lions' initial 26-man squad but has returned after Newcastle United forward Antony Gordon picked up a hip injury against Albania on Friday night. Tuchel spoke on the 25-year-old recently and stated how impressed he has been with his performances.

"It’s very likely that he will be in the squad. Morgan is an amazing character, I have to say that.

"I’m happy that he’s with us, he deserves a lot of praise, first of all, the first disappointment when he was not in the squad, he handled it very well because when he got the second call, straight away he was excited, he didn’t take it personally.

“I can see why he’s a winner, I see that, he won with the youth teams, titles, he’s a fantastic team player and he can handle disappointment very well. When we trained after the match at Wembley he was one of the outstanding players again even though he was not in the squad and that’s amazing. That’s how we expect it to be.”

BBC reporter Ian Dennis confirmed that Tuchel will include the Forest star against Latvia as the German coach tries to implement his style of play.

“When he (Tuchel) was asked about making changes, he said yes and no. They had a day off on Saturday, so Sunday was their first proper training session after the win against Albania, and I think they're going to check on the player's fitness first of all.

“Anthony Gordon who withdrew from the squad, would have started if he hadn't returned to Newcastle United because of a hip injury. Morgan Gibbs-White will come into the squad today, so I don't know if it will be wholesale changes, but he (Tuchel) is impatient because he wants to implement his style of football quickly, but it does naturally take time.”