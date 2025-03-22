Tuchel admits injury concern for Newcastle winger Gordon

England coach Thomas Tuchel admits Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has suffered a concerning injury.

Gordon broke down with an apparent hip injury towards the end of last night's World Cup qualifying win against Albania.

Afterwards, Tuchel said: "He looks injured.

"First of all I thought it was his stomach but it's his hip and it does not look good."

Gordon was a second-half substitute during the 2-0 win, but suffered the setback before the final whistle. A scan is due this morning to assess the damage.