England release Gordon back to Newcastle

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been released from the England camp.

Gordon suffered  a hip injury  during Friday's 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley. He had been a second-half subtitute during the World Cup qualifier.

Gordon had a scan on Saturday and has now traveled back to Newcastle for further treatment.

Friday night was the winger's 10th England appearance.

After the win, England coach  Thomas Tuchel described the injury as "a bit worrying". 

