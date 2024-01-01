Newcastle announce pro deals for 11 youngsters

Tribal Football
Newcastle United have announced pro deals for eleven young players.

Aidan Harris, Dylan Charlton, Anthony Munda, twin brothers Harry and Rory Powell, Johnny Emerson, Sean Neave, Scott Bailey, Josh Donaldson, Adam Harrison and Darren Palmer have all agreed maiden full-time deals.

Rory Powell told the club's website: “The staff still find it difficult to tell us apart. They just guess who is who.

“I’m very much looking forward to it after signing my first professional contract at the club I’ve grown up supporting.

"Signing my first pro deal with Newcastle is one thing but to do it with my twin brother is very special and just shows the amount of work we have put in together to get here."

