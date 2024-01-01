Tribal Football
Arsenal keeper Neto unsure of post-career move
Arsenal goalkeeper Neto admits he's unsure about a coaching career.

Neto, 35, is on-loan at Arsenal this season from Bournemouth.

On his plans once he hangs up the gloves, Neto told arsenal.com: “It’s difficult to say, but right now I think I would say no, because I want to spend time with my family and enjoy my time.

"You give a lot to football when you are in it. But who knows, once you stop playing maybe you think differently and you want to get back into it.

"Maybe I will get bored without football! Maybe for some people it’s an easy one to answer, but for me I’m not sure. I have started doing my UEFA B Licence, but I haven’t finished it yet. Who knows, maybe one day I will use it.”

