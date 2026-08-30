Gerrard says Liverpool are "too nice" and "lack a destroyer" to help Iraola win games

Steven Gerrard has ripped into Liverpool after their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool were able to salvage a point against Forest as Victor Munoz scored his first goal for the club with eight minutes remaining.

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Reds boss Andoni Iraola is winless in his first two games and his side sit 10th in the Premier League ahead of the fixtures on Sunday and Monday which could push them further down the table.

If Liverpool needed another reminder that Iraola's squad is not ready for the campaign it was another draw were the side looked clueless at both ends of the pitch.

Speaking after the clash, Gerrard was honest and admitted that Liverpool are simply too friendly.

"I think this Liverpool team is a little bit too nice. They lack a destroyer. They don't make many tackles or win many duels. They're a nice team. That's the next development for this manager to change this team. They have to be more physical and aggressive.

"Last week, they would have won that game if they were more up for the duel, up for the tackle, people wanting to take yellow cards, people being nastier, uglier to play against. Sometimes you win games a different way.

“They've got a load of nice technical players, a load of top talents, but they lack nastiness, and that's what the manager has got to get in this team. If not, when the big prizes come out at key times of the season, Liverpool won't be there."

Liverpool are next in action on Friday in the Premier League against Ipswich Town, before beginning their Champions League campaign on September 8th against Porto where they must be less toothless.