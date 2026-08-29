Munoz save point for disappointing Liverpool against tricky Nottingham Forest

Liverpool are now without a win in their past six Premier League games as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield by Nottingham Forest, who are still waiting for their first win under new head coach Oliver Glasner.

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Match report

Both sides were left disappointed on the opening weekend of the season, with Liverpool requiring a 99th-minute penalty to salvage a point at Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest succumbing to Leeds United in front of their own supporters.

As such, this was a chance for one of the teams to kickstart their respective season, something the players appeared aware of in the first half.

The visitors were the livelier of the two early on and, after Jérémy Jacquet produced an important stop to deny Igor Jesus and Dan Ndoye placed a free header wide, the latter broke the deadlock midway through the half.

As was often the case in the opening stages, Morgan Gibbs-White was involved, laying the ball off for the Switzerland international to stroke into the far corner.

Despite the setback, Liverpool responded well and had several chances to equalise.

Florian Wirtz was the pick of the Reds’ bunch, and he thought he had scored just after the half-hour mark when he buried into the bottom corner on the turn, but the goal was ruled out as Jeremie Frimpong was offside in the build-up.

Wirtz then saw a header tipped over by Matz Sels, before Víctor Muñoz curled wide from close range when he really should have hit the target.

Offering a reminder of their attacking threat, Forest almost doubled their advantage on the brink of HT when only a fantastic Alisson Becker stop kept Jesus’ first-time attempt out.

Momentum Flashscore

Both teams initially found themselves in promising positions after the restart but failed to create any clear-cut opportunities.

That, though, was until Cody Gakpo picked the ball up on the right and placed it on a plate for Alexander Isak, who tapped home into an empty net from a couple of yards with an hour on the clock.

Many would have expected Liverpool to press on from there, but within 10 minutes they were behind once more.

Not long after being introduced, record Forest signing Liam Delap’s quick throw-in released Neco Williams, and while his lob over Alisson went wide, the Brazilian shot-stopper took out the former Liverpool player, giving away a penalty in the process.

From the resulting spot-kick, Gibbs-White made no mistake to restore the away team’s lead.

In response, Liverpool rallied and mustered up another equaliser with a little under 10 minutes remaining.

It was a first for Muñoz, who hammered a fierce strike in off the crossbar, giving the home team hope of turning the game on its head.

Ultimately, though, Andoni Iraola’s men never looked like stealing the three points from that point on, meaning they have to make do with a share of the spoils.

After two games, they are on just two points, which is hardly the start the new boss will have hoped for.

Forest, meanwhile, will feel they should have got more from this game after leading twice, but this is certainly something to build on for Glasner and Co.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jérémy Jacquet (Liverpool)

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