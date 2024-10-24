Gerrard admits he schedules Al-Ettifaq's training sessions "around the Liverpool games"

Club legend Steven Gerrard admits that he schedules Al-Ettifaq training around watching Liverpool games.

The 44-year-old has been working in Saudi Arabia since July 2023 when he took the Ettifaq post.

While he is committed to his current role, Gerrard is not allowing it to interfere with watching his beloved Reds.

Speaking to The Redmen TV, he said: "John (Achterberg, goalkeeping coach) and I have got more than one eye on it.

“We put all our schedule around the Liverpool games.

“The players are onto me now; we’ve been training at 9 or 10 at night."