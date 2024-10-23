RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner

Tribal Football
RB Leipzig have made a decision on Timo Werner's current loan at Tottenham.

The Germany attacker is on a season-long loan with Spurs.

BILD says RBL have ruled out recalling Werner in January.

Tottenham also has the option of signing the winger permanently for €12m at the end of the season.

As things stand, it is unlikely that Spurs will exercise the option.

Werner has only made it into the starting line-up twice in the Premier League and his playing time so far has been a  disappointing 214 minutes.

