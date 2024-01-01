Germany coach Nagelsmann convinced more to come from Arsenal attacker Havertz

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has heaped praise on Kai Havertz this week.

The forward, who has excelled in a no.9 role for his club Arsenal, is thriving for the national team as well.

The 25-year-old has become Mikel Arteta’s choice to lead the club for the Gunners in the Premier League.

Nagelsmann stated: “Kai has made a big leap forward in the last two years.

“He has the potential to be world class in many positions.

“He runs an incredible amount and has become very clever. He sometimes lacks a bit of finishing luck.

“The co-captaincy is good for him. He is a smart person, very reflective. He is very modest. I hope he continues to believe in himself.”