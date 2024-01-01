Arteta praises Havertz after Arsenal win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was happy with the performance of Kai Havertz in their friendly win against Lyon.

Havertz was again fielded as a striker on the day for the 2-0 win.

Arteta said: "He needs to be open, with the qualities and versatility that he gives to the team and the numbers that we have in midfield, he knows that.

"I spoke to him – he’s very open to play in both positions, in relation to the context of the match, the result, what we need and he’s a real threat from both positions.

"I think he’s enjoying it. The more versatile he is, the more minutes he’s going to play so the players are saying: ‘I can play in another position as well.’ They all want to play! When you give them the choice, one doesn’t play as much, believe me, they’re going to pick that one."