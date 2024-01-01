Georgson explains leaving Lillestrom for Man Utd

Andreas Georgson has explained his decision to move to Manchester United.

The Swede left Lillestrom as head coach to join Erik ten Hag's backroom team.

It was United's new technical director Jason Wilcox who chose to bet on Georgson.

"We got to know each other during my time in Southampton. He was the one who contacted me and explained that he believed that my competence and personality would fit well into United's new coaching constellation," the 42-year-old told Sydsvenskan.

Wilcox was sporting director at Southampton when Georgson was at the club.

"I know that the two who are in charge of the sporting decisions (Wilcox and sporting director Dan Ashworth) both wanted me here and that feels good in the long term as well. I also had two long and good conversations with Erick ten Hag that were important for my decision."

The Swede emphasizes that it was not completely obvious to jump at the United job.

"Not really. When I got the request, I saw myself as head coach in Norway for some time to come. I wanted to go for the head coaching track. I thought there was too little time in Norway and actually thought the question came at the wrong time, but given the conditions at United, it is absolutely the right time.

"It really feels right to come in now with new people in several positions and it also feels like the club is entering a new era. I feel that there are many exciting ideas for how the club should come back. For me it was also something that said I would regret it if I didn't take this chance. You never know when an opportunity like this will present itself again. Or if it even does it is for a pale Swede with a very limited playing background..."