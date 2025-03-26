Gazza "so glad" for Newcastle and Howe after Cup glory

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Geordie legend Paul Gascoigne admits he's delighted for former club Newcastle United after their Carabao Cup triumph.

Former Lazio, Rangers and Tottenham star Gazza began his career with the Toon.

He told ChronicleLive through Poker Scout:  "I watched it and I’m so glad for them because it’s been about 70 years! It was funny when the commentator said, ‘well (Alan) Shearer won nothing, (Kevin) Keegan won nothing, Chris Waddle won nothing, Peter Beardsley won nothing, Gascoigne won nothing.'

"I was 18, I was in a team that was crap, and I did well to keep them up! I was grateful, I'm pleased for Eddie Howe because Newcastle, every weekend when they play at home it's like a cup final anyway.

"That guy Isak, he's a great player, he didn’t care when he scored that goal, it was like nothing to him. So we've got a good squad, Eddie is doing well and constantly he's not had much money to spend.

"Not the big teams, so good on Eddie and good on the team, and the fans must have been loving it."

