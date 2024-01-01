Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling
PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte deal

Gazza: Kane regrets Bayern Munich move

Gazza: Kane regrets Bayern Munich move
Gazza: Kane regrets Bayern Munich move
Gazza: Kane regrets Bayern Munich moveProfimedia
Tottenham legend Harry Kane dropped a clanger by joining Bayern Munich last summer.

That is the view of ex-Spurs and England great Paul Gascoigne, who gave his verdict on the current Three Lions skipper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kane was Bayern’s top scorer last term, but finished yet another season trophyless.

Gazza said: "I think he (Kane) would be regretting it, Germany isn’t the best of places I suppose. 

“You look at all of the English players who went to Real Madrid like Steve McManaman, Michael Owen and now Bellingham’s gone there so you wonder why he didn’t go there.”

Kane and Bayern were beaten in the Champions League semi finals by eventual champions Real.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKane HarryBayern MunichTottenhamReal MadridBundesligaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool, Man City battle LaLiga pair for Kimmich
Bayern Munich striker Kane refuses to lift trophy in front of Spurs fans
Euros Shop Window: 5 superkids in Germany playing their way to a big-money move