Gazza: Kane regrets Bayern Munich move

Tottenham legend Harry Kane dropped a clanger by joining Bayern Munich last summer.

That is the view of ex-Spurs and England great Paul Gascoigne, who gave his verdict on the current Three Lions skipper.

Kane was Bayern’s top scorer last term, but finished yet another season trophyless.

Gazza said: "I think he (Kane) would be regretting it, Germany isn’t the best of places I suppose.

“You look at all of the English players who went to Real Madrid like Steve McManaman, Michael Owen and now Bellingham’s gone there so you wonder why he didn’t go there.”

Kane and Bayern were beaten in the Champions League semi finals by eventual champions Real.