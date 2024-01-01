Gateshead name ex-Newcastle keeper Elliot as new manager

Former Newcastle United hero Rob Elliot has taken on a permanent managerial role this week.

Lower division side Gateshead announced that ex-Newcastle keeper Elliot has replaced his former team-mate Mike Williamson.

The latter had left the job in October 2023, as he took charge of Milton Keynes Dons.

Elliot had been serving as interim since then, but has now gained the job full time.

Chairman Neil Pinkerton said: "It was always our intention to sit down at the end of the season and agree terms, which we have now successfully concluded.

"Rob, Louis and the entire team have been relentless in the off-season, so rest assured that we're very well-placed in terms of our on- and off-field recruitment plans."