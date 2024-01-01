Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Gateshead name ex-Newcastle keeper Elliot as new manager

Gateshead name ex-Newcastle keeper Elliot as new manager
Gateshead name ex-Newcastle keeper Elliot as new manager
Gateshead name ex-Newcastle keeper Elliot as new managerAction Plus
Former Newcastle United hero Rob Elliot has taken on a permanent managerial role this week.

Lower division side Gateshead announced that ex-Newcastle keeper Elliot has replaced his former team-mate Mike Williamson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The latter had left the job in October 2023, as he took charge of Milton Keynes Dons.

Elliot had been serving as interim since then, but has now gained the job full time.

Chairman Neil Pinkerton said: "It was always our intention to sit down at the end of the season and agree terms, which we have now successfully concluded.

"Rob, Louis and the entire team have been relentless in the off-season, so rest assured that we're very well-placed in terms of our on- and off-field recruitment plans."

Mentions
Elliot RobNewcastle UtdGatesheadPremier LeagueNational LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Newcastle striker Stephenson signs with Dagenham & Redbridge
Newcastle rival Napoli for Torino defender Buongiorno
Newcastle swoop for Blackburn youngster Finneran