Gascoigne on Alexander-Arnold being booed: They didn't boo Gerrard or Henderson!

England icon Paul Gascoigne has opened up on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed by fans as he prepares to leave at the end of his contract.

Alexander-Arnold was heavily booed by thousands inside Anfield in Liverpool’s 2-2 clash against Arsenal when he came on as a substitute. Recently, the 26-year-old gave an interview to Sky Sports and stated that he hopes fans will be able to recognize the hard work he has put into the side who have won everything in recent years.

“From the bottom of my heart I hope that one day the fans, the supporters of this club, will be able to recognise the hard work and everything that I’ve done for the team.

“There wasn’t a day, there wasn’t a minute, there wasn’t a second that I didn’t think about the team. From six years old to 26 now, 20 years is a very, very long time but I’ve loved every minute of it.

“The ups and the downs, coming through the academy, making it to the first team, then being part of the first team properly, it’s been an honour and a privilege for me to be a part of this club.”

The Reds vice-captain will leave to Real Madrid once his contract expires and although many fans have forgiven him as the season comes to a close, many still have bad blood with the defender and may boo him if the two sides meet in the future. Speaking with EsportsInsider, Gascoigne revealed that he thinks the England international’s move should be accepted and that fans failed to boo other players who have left in the past.

“It's a great thing for Liverpool that Mo Salah signed a new deal, especially with Alexander-Arnold going. They're good fans in Liverpool, but they were booing Trent.

“Terrible. It's not his fault. If he's not playing every game and there's an opportunity to move abroad, then let him be. And they didn't boo Steven Gerard, they didn't boo Jordan Henderson.”

Former manager Jurgen Klopp agrees with Gascoigne as he spoke at the LFC Foundation Gala Ball on Friday night, revealing that he was dumbfounded by the booing at the defender who has given everything to the club.

“I watched the game when he came on and I heard the booing. I’m old so it may be my hearing so I turned up the volume and said ‘That’s booing’. I needed another 10 seconds to realise and then I switched the telly off. I honestly could not have been more disappointed in this moment. This is not us, 100 per cent.”