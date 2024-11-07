Gary Pallister exclusive: Rating Ratcliffe's Man Utd work out of 10...?

Manchester United Double winner Gary Pallister has opened up on his thoughts on the club's next manager Ruben Amorim and how INEOS have made the right decision.

After the sacking of Erik ten Hag, INEOS had already set their sights on Amorim who has been hugely successful in Portugal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pallister was also asked if he could give Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s work at the club so far a score out of 10.

Speaking with Tribalfootball.com, Pallister laughed: “Haha, I can’t rate him out of 10!

"Things have changed there is no doubt about that. You read about it in the papers I think this is the biggest move they’ve made in changing the manager so I think this is when we start giving marks out of ten because hopefully, they have got this right."

On Amorim, the former England defender also said: “He is a bit of a young manager, could you say it’s a gamble? Yes, but he has won championships, I like the cut of his cloth, I see him talking on the tv and I think he has handled the whole situation really well at Sporting. I am really looking forward to him coming in and implementing his tactics on a United team that need a lift.

“In terms of INEOS, everybody is making decisions on what they have been like. I think now they have appointed a new manager then this is where it starts to tell.

Major staff changes were made at United during the summer with hundreds of people being moved on to save on finances. Pallister works closely with the club, so sees many of these changes first hand and said that the mass staffing switch could help.

“No, I think it has been pretty good; I am there on match days. Listen, people have lost jobs and this is their remit to streamline Man United to make it into a better football club it’s a watching brief. The morale we are looking for is on the football pitch, that’s what everybody is looking at and hopefully that can improve.”

- Gary Pallister was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Lucky Block.