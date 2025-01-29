Garner delighted making winning Everton return

Everton midfielder James Garner was delighted with a winning return at Brighton on Saturday.

It was Garner's first appearance since October due to injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's such a nice feeling," he told evertontv. "I was out for nearly four months so it was a great feeling to get back out on the pitch, especially coming into a game where we were a man down – so it was good for the legs as well.

"It's never easy being injured but especially for such a long period. It was tough mentally and seeing all the boys going out to train every day but you've just got to do everything right in the gym and do whatever you can to get back as fast as you can.

"Now I'm back it's a case of still doing everything properly. Any little extra sessions I can do to keep me right and keep building back up, obviously, I'm more than happy to do them."