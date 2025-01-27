Brighton's Hinshelwood admits home crowd needed against Chelsea

Brighton's Hinshelwood admits the team need to get the crowd on their side against Chelsea

Brighton star Jack Hinshelwood is eager for Albion to energize the crowd in their next match at the Amex.

The midfielder made his return from injury during the 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Although the atmosphere was subdued in the first half, fans rallied behind the team as they pushed for an equalizer in the second half.

Post-game, Hinshelwood said: “First half we could have done a bit more to get the crowd on our side.

“We were a little bit flat in first half and could have done more to give the game a bit of energy and get the crowd on our side.

“It’s something we will look to do next time we play here.

“The crowd can make the world of difference. We probably didn’t utilise it to the best.”