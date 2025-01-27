Everton's O’Brien reveals details that led to post-match brawl with Brighton players

Everton's Jake O’Brien revealed details about the post-match brawl with Brighton & Hove Albion players.

O’Brien also discussed the changes the Toffees are experiencing under new manager David Moyes.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Scotsman led Everton to a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium, securing their first back-to-back victories of the season.

Post-game, O’Brien said: “I think it was just that heads were frustrated for them and there was a little brawl with Picks. I just went in, to kind of separate it, there wasn’t much in it really.

“Jordan’s a different type of character if you know him personally. He loves this kind of stuff and with his experience, the knows what he’s doing.

“At times, he can upset other teams but he’s only there to help us and get the three points. He’s got plenty of personality.

“It’s easy to see why he’s number one for England and one of the top keepers in the world. You just have to watch the games, he makes fantastic saves and brings confidence when you know a keeper like this is behind you.”