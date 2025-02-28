Garnacho snubbing Man Utd boss Amorim denied

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
The reason Alejandro Garnacho headed straight down the Old Trafford tunnel after being substituted against Ipswich Town has been clarified.

The Manchester United winger was taken off for Noussair Mazraoui following Patrick Dorgu’s red card for a reckless challenge on Omari Hutchinson.

With United down to 10 men and leading 2-1, Ruben Amorim opted for defensive reinforcement, sacrificing Garnacho’s attacking threat.

Fan footage from the stadium revealed that Garnacho informed staff he was heading to change his shirt—an off-camera moment not shown on TV.

Supporters inside Old Trafford booed Amorim’s decision, as the Argentine had shone on the left flank during the first half.

The 20-year-old played a key role in United’s counter-attacks after Ipswich’s early opener, exploiting space in transition.

