Keane on Tottenham's Maddison mocking him with a shushing celebration: Good on him

Keane on Tottenham's Maddison mocking him with shushing celebration: Good on him

Roy Keane has fired back at James Maddison after the Tottenham star silenced him with a goal celebration against Manchester United.

Maddison had responded to Keane’s pre-match criticism by shushing the pundit after scoring in Spurs’ win over United.

Now, Keane has delivered his trademark blunt reply, refusing to back down from his original comments.

"Good on him," he said.

"Absolutely no problem (with it). I still go with what I said, I don't think he does enough of that. But when he scored, I was at home with my cup of tea and went 'Good on you'. No problem, people have a go at you, you answer them back.

"I was hoping he'd do the same the other day but he was a sub against Ipswich so..."

He then mocked the celebration that Maddison does, which is a darts celebration.