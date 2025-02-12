Tribal Football
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter

Chelsea opted against splashing out on a winger in January, potentially due to their deal for Brazilian prodigy Estêvão Willian. 

The 17-year-old, seen as a generational talent at Palmeiras, will join the Blues this summer after an additional season in Brazil. 

Despite flying under the radar initially, Estêvão attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United before Chelsea sealed the deal. 

His arrival influenced Chelsea’s decision to pass on pursuing United’s Alejandro Garnacho during the winter window, per The Mirror. 

Estêvão, already capped four times for Brazil, is tipped to surpass Real Madrid star Endrick, who left Palmeiras for double his fee.

