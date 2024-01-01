Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker
Man Utd "far, far ahead" of AC Milan in Fofana race
Chelsea seek to sell TEN players and raise £200M-plus

Garnacho cut short break to make Man Utd's Community Shield squad

Garnacho cut short break to make Man Utd's Community Shield squad
Garnacho cut short break to make Man Utd's Community Shield squad
Garnacho cut short break to make Man Utd's Community Shield squadProfimedia
Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho showed his commitment to the club this summer.

The Argentine forward was at the Copa America in the United States this summer, which his nation won. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Garnacho was eager to hit the ground running when the new season began.

Per The Mail, he returned to preseason earlier than he was initially informed to do.

The 20-year-old specifically asked if he could come back and play in the Community Shield on Sunday, which United lost on penalties to Manchester City.

Mentions
Garnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Al Hilal plan bid for Man Utd dazzler Garnacho
Sir Alex: These 2 Man Utd players symbolise club's heart and soul
Argentina coach Scaloni reveals major plans for Man Utd winger Garnacho