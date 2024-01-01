Garnacho cut short break to make Man Utd's Community Shield squad

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho showed his commitment to the club this summer.

The Argentine forward was at the Copa America in the United States this summer, which his nation won.

However, Garnacho was eager to hit the ground running when the new season began.

Per The Mail, he returned to preseason earlier than he was initially informed to do.

The 20-year-old specifically asked if he could come back and play in the Community Shield on Sunday, which United lost on penalties to Manchester City.